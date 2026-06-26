/PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Bankim Chandra on birth anniversary



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay saying, "On the birth anniversary of the great litterateur and pioneer of cultural nationalism, Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay ji, I remember him and pay my respects. Through his immortal work 'Anandamath', Bankimchandra ji conveyed the message of devotion, sacrifice, and national consciousness towards the motherland. By composing 'Vande Mataram', he provided new energy, inspiration, and ideological foundation to the Indian freedom struggle. Today, as 'Vande Mataram' completes 150 years, it continues to convey the message of national unity and self-pride across the entire country in its original form."



Earlier, on the occasion of the 189th birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, West Bengal CM offered tributes at his residence on College Street in Kolkata at an event organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government.



"This year, we are commemorating the 150th anniversary of the immortal song composed by the Emperor of Literature, India's national song Vande Mataram. His literary legacy and ideals of patriotism continue to inspire our national consciousness even today. Bankimchandra not only enriched Bengali literature but also sowed the seeds of Indian nationalism through his writings. His immortal creations and ideals will continue to guide future generations. I offer my humble tribute to the Emperor of Literature," the West Bengal CM posted on X.