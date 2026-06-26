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PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Bankim Chandra on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to literature and Indian nationalism.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Bankim Chandra on birth anniversary
Image Credit: X/@SuvenduWB. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

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