PM Modi Offers Tributes To Bapu On Gandhi Jayanti; Committed To His Footsteps For 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 2, wished on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, offering sincere tributes to the "distinguished life of dear Bapu." The Prime Minister reaffirmed his resolve to emulate Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in the country's ambitious path of progress.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to #MahatmaGandhi, on his birth anniversary today.



pic.twitter.com/6ltWzU9wG2 October 2, 2025

Ideals Of Courage And Simplicity

In a tweet on the social media website X, PM Modi appreciated the unparalleled contribution of the Father of the Nation, whose birthday is being celebrated all over the country today.

"Gandhi Jayanti is about honoring the remarkable life of dearest Bapu, whose ideals changed the course of human history. He showed how courage and simplicity can become tools of great transformation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as… pic.twitter.com/LjvtFauWIr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

He emphasised that Gandhi believed in empowering human beings through service and compassion, which will lead the nation forward. "We will continue to walk in his footsteps while working towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.

PM Modi earlier visited Raj Ghat in New Delhi to pay floral tributes and respect to Mahatma Gandhi. Videos captured the Prime Minister at the memorial on one of India's most important national days.

PM Also Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Prime Minister also paused to remember former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also coincides with October 2.

In another tribute on X, PM Modi praised Shastri as an "extraordinary statesman" whose leadership made India stronger during trying moments.

"Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was a great statesman whose honesty, humility and resolve made India strong, even in troubled times. He embodied exceptional leadership, resilience and firm action," PM Modi penned, further noting that Shastri Ji's legendary slogan, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,' inspires the nation in its pursuit to become a robust and self-sufficient India.

