PM Modi Turns 75: Birthday Wishes Pour In From Russia And US President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm birthday wishes from global leaders on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, with greetings pouring in from Russia and the United States.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov took to the social media platform X to extend his wishes, praising the Prime Minister's role in taking the decades-old friendship between New Delhi and Moscow to new heights. Posting in Hindi, Alipov wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji! We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world."

Similar wishes also came from Washington. US President Donald Trump personally called Prime Minister Modi to convey his wishes, describing him as a leader doing a “tremendous job.” Trump also expressed gratitude for Modi’s support in efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,"Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Responding to the call, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for his warm wishes and reiterated India’s commitment to advancing the Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Referring to Trump as “my friend,” Modi also underlined India’s support for initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi posted on X.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Europe To ‘Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Tells Zelenskyy ‘Have To Make A Deal’