PM Modi Turns 75: From Kashmir To Bengal And Madhya Pradesh, Check How BJP Plans To Make It Grand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 75 on September 17, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to make it not only memorable but grand with a public service campaign across the country. PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh tomorrow to lay the foundation stone of 'PM Mitra Park' and launch multiple campaigns. Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and launch several other initiatives, including 'PM MITRA Park', one of the country's seventh textile hub, which is being set up in Dhar. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion. In line with his commitment to health, nutrition, fitness, and a 'Swashth' (healthy) and 'Sashakt' (empowered) Bharat, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and 'eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country between September 17 and October 2. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

Also Read: PM Modi Turns 75 Tomorrow: Rarely Seen Photos With Sunita Williams, Balasaheb Thackeray And More – In Pics

Prime Minister Modi will launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot, to raise awareness on maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services.

J&K BJP Plans ‘Sewa Pakhwada 2025’

Jammu and Kashmir BJP completed all preparations on Tuesday for the fortnight-long public outreach and welfare initiative named ‘Sewa Pakhwada 2025’ scheduled to commence on September 17, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The J&K BJP chief called upon all district and Mandal-level functionaries to make the campaign a resounding success by involving youth, women, and marginalised communities. The objective of the campaign is to ensure well-coordinated and effective implementation of these activities by all BJP Mandal units across J&K. The fortnight-long public outreach and welfare drive called 'Sewa Pakhwada' will run from September 17 to October 2.

Bengal BJP Plans Week-Long Programmes

The West Bengal BJP unit is set to launch several programmes on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, party sources said on Tuesday. According to party leaders, a week-long programme will be held across the state to mark the occasion. In Kolkata, a big exhibition will be held on the life and times of Prime Minister Modi at the Indian Museum.

State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya will inaugurate the exhibition on September 16, which will continue till September 21. Besides that, charity drives such as blood donation camps and health camps will be carried out across the state from Wednesday, a West Bengal BJP leader said. To celebrate the occasion, the Narendra Cup football tournament final will be held on Wednesday.

Delhi Medical Association's Health Check-Up Camps

The 15-day-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see a multitude of medical and social welfare activities in the national capital. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has taken the lead in the health sector and is geared up to organise a series of health check-up camps and public awareness drives across the capital to promote preventive healthcare, nutrition, and overall well-being of women and children.

The campaign will begin with a Safai Abhiyan at 6:00 a.m. at Maulana Azad Medical College, followed by the organisation of free medical camps across the city. The DMA has also planned to set up blood donation camps, seminars and workshops on menstrual hygiene and nutrition for women, including adolescent girls.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Childhood Film 'Chalo Jeete Hai' to Screen Across Bihar On His 75th Birthday

Delhi BJP Plans 14-Day Activities

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday unveiled a schedule of activities, including cleanliness and blood donation drives, planned during a fortnight-long public service campaign starting from September 17 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Addressing the media, Sachdeva released a list of the coordination committee for the programmes to be held during the fortnight of service.

Sachdeva stated that the Delhi BJP will organise 17 different programmes over a fortnight, from the state level down to the mandal level, to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. The Delhi BJP President also said that, along with various organisational programmes, BJP leaders and workers will also participate in programmes organised by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government has planned to launch 75 public welfare projects and schemes during a ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to be launched for the fortnight-long celebration of PM Modi’s birthday between September 17 and October 2.

Gujarat Plans Yoga Events

In a unique tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Gujarat State Yoga Board will launch an ambitious campaign to tackle obesity across the state. Chairman Shishpal Singh Rajput announced on Monday that 75 special programmes will be organised across 75 locations, focusing on Yoga and diet, with a goal of helping 10 lakh people across 33 districts shed excess weight.

The initiative, supported by the Gujarat government and the Ministry of Health, will be rolled out in three phases, blending traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern fitness awareness. The campaign is designed not just to reduce physical weight, but also to ease mental stress – tackling both the body and the mind.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, PM Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat. (With IANS inputs)