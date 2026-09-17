/PM Modi turns 76; BJP begins 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark his 25 years of public service

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its special month-long campaign, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, on Thursday to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life and service.
September 17 marks PM Modi’s birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.
Earlier, on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced at a press conference at the party headquarters that PM Modi will complete 25 years in public service on October 7. To commemorate the occasion, the BJP will organise a special month-long campaign titled ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.
"Prime Minister Modi's journey of service began on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Over the past 25 years, he has worked continuously, guided by the mantra of public service to national service," Nabin said.
"The BJP observes Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service). In this spirit, a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised this year from September 17 to October 17. It is the BJP's responsibility to take the message of public service to as many people in society as possible. Through this campaign, Prime Minister Modi's work spanning 25 years of public life -- encompassing service, development, and nation-building -- will be highlighted to the public," Nabin said.
"The Prime Minister's 25-year journey of service should be viewed not merely as a series of political achievements, but as an unwavering commitment to serving the people and the nation," the BJP chief said, while calling upon party workers and the general public to join the campaign.
On the occasion, Nabin will launch the BJP’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Ujjain, known as the city of Mahakal, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.
The nationwide campaign is expected to feature a series of public outreach and service-oriented programmes throughout the month.
With inputs from IANS
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