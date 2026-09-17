/PM Modi turns 76; BJP begins 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark his 25 years of public service

"The BJP observes Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service). In this spirit, a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised this year from September 17 to October 17. It is the BJP's responsibility to take the message of public service to as many people in society as possible. Through this campaign, Prime Minister Modi's work spanning 25 years of public life -- encompassing service, development, and nation-building -- will be highlighted to the public," Nabin said.