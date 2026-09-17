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  • /PM Modi turns 76; BJP begins 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark his 25 years of public service

PM Modi turns 76; BJP begins 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark his 25 years of public service

The BJP will launch the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
PM Modi turns 76; BJP begins 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark his 25 years of public service
Image Credit: IANS

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