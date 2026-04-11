PM Modi turns into a vlogger ahead of rally in West Bengal | Watch

In an informal twist to his high-octane election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped into “vlogger mode” on Saturday, sharing a candid video update that captured the raw energy of West Bengal’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Just moments before addressing a massive public rally in Purba Bardhaman, PM Modi posted a short video clip on his official X account. Speaking with visible enthusiasm, he highlighted the extraordinary public turnout despite the punishing noon heat.

The video shows thousands of people patiently waiting near the helipad and rally ground hours in advance, waving flags and braving the intense sun.

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Just before my massive rally in Purba Bardhaman, which has just concluded…



Noon time.



Scorching heat.



But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is



all the way all across the state. pic.twitter.com/JPm4G8GvF9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

"Just before my massive rally in Purba Bardhaman, which has just concluded… Noon time. Scorching heat. But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is . all the way all across the state," wrote PM Modi.

The informal style, complete with emojis in the caption, quickly drew comparisons to a personal vlog, with netizens playfully calling it Modi’s latest “reel” or “vlogger avatar.”

PM Modi used the occasion not just to thank the crowd but to underscore that such massive participation even in extreme weather points to the “mood of Bengal.”

Many on social media interpreted the post as a subtle yet powerful message that the people of West Bengal are ready for a political shift.

The clip has already crossed millions of views within hours.

While supporters hailed it as a brilliant, relatable way to connect directly with voters, others saw it as smart campaign communication that humanises the Prime Minister amid a packed schedule.

The post triggered a wave of memes, appreciation, and light-hearted commentary. Many users joked that “India’s Chief Content Creator is back,” while others praised the Prime Minister for adopting modern, youth-friendly ways to communicate during elections.

One user summed it up perfectly: “Modi ji making reels for the campaign, this time BJP is serious about winning Bengal!”

As the BJP woos voters, it released its election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra' for the West Bengal Assembly polls, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling the document in Kolkata as a roadmap to transform the state into "Sonar Bangla" by shifting it from despair to development.

The 15-point manifesto promises ₹3,000 monthly financial assistance to every woman (doubling the current TMC scheme, credited directly to bank accounts between the 1st and 5th of each month), ₹3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed and graduate youth, free travel for women in government buses, 33% reservation for women in all state government jobs including police, free cancer screening and HPV vaccination for women, along with women-only police battalions and the 'Durga Suraksha Sahaya' scheme for safety.

Meanwhile, West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.





