PM Modi Unable To Visit Sikkim Due To Inclement Weather, Addresses Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to travel to Gangtok on Thursday to participate in the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme, marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, due to inclement weather, officials stated.

PM Modi was scheduled to arrive in the state around 11 AM and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several key development projects to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and overall growth in Sikkim.

Instead, the Prime Minister will address the people of Sikkim through a video conference from West Bengal's Bagdogra.

Major initiatives include a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth over Rs 750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and the unveiling of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district.

Additionally, he will release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore.

In a social media post announcing his visit on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "Over the next two days, I will be attending programmes in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The development works that will commence over the next two days will bring innumerable benefits for people and strengthen our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

The Prime Minister is to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Thursday. The Rs 1,010 crore project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to over 2.5 lakh households and more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, and establish around 19 CNG stations.