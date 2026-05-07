PM Modi, Union Ministers change profile picture of social media handles to mark one year of 'Op Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers on Thursday updated their social media profile pictures to mark the one year of Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister led the digital tribute on ‘X’ by changing his display picture to a commemorative image dedicated to ‘Operation Sindoor’, honouring the mission’s bravery and legacy.

Soon after, several Union Cabinet ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, also updated their profile pictures in support of the 'Operation Sindoor' tribute.

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India on Thursday marks the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 7th, 2025 against the terror infrastructure and terrorists across Pakistan occupied Kashnmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The miliary campaign (Operation Sindoor) was conducted in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-based terrorists brutally killed 26 innocent civilians based on their religion. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) later claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army said, "India's resolute response calibrated and precise. Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people." "Justice served. Jai Hind," it added.

The Headquarters of the Indian Defence Staff also took to social media and called Operation Sindoor a "symbol of national resolve".

The Army also released a video showcasing the sequence of events leading up to the operation, along with the meticulous planning behind the precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure.

The video also featured PM Modi's stark warning to those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers," the Prime Minister had said while addressing the nation in the aftermath of the massacre.

Another strong message from Prime Minister Modi featured in the video, reinforcing India’s firm diplomatic stance against terrorism. "Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood will not flow together," he had declared, making India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism unmistakably clear.

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The Pahalgam terror attack happened on April 22, 2025. The Pakistan-backed attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6-7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

'Operation Sindoor' was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

With inputs from IANS...