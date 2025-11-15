Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985427https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-unleashes-blistering-attack-on-congress-stop-blaming-evms-election-commission-sir-your-excuses-wont-save-you-2985427.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

PM Modi Unleashes Blistering Attack On Congress: 'Stop Blaming EVMs, Election Commission, SIR - Your Excuses Won't Save You'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just delivered a knockout blow to the Congress party that left no room for escape. Speaking at a massive public rally in Surat on Saturday, Modi tore into the opposition with surgical precision, exposing their "game of excuses" and declaring that their blame-shifting tactics have an expiration date — and it's approaching fast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Unleashes Blistering Attack On Congress: 'Stop Blaming EVMs, Election Commission, SIR - Your Excuses Won't Save You' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just delivered a knockout blow to the Congress party that left no room for escape. Speaking at a massive public rally in Surat on Saturday, Modi tore into the opposition with surgical precision, exposing their "game of excuses" and declaring that their blame-shifting tactics have an expiration date — and it's approaching fast.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

financial cybercrime
Nizam Sugars Retiree Loses Rs 20.7 Lakh To Fake Online Trading Platform
Technology
Tim Cook May Step Down as Apple CEO in 2026; John Ternus Front-Runner
Technology
How To Use OpenAI's Sora 2 On Your iPhone: Follow THESE Easy Simple Steps
Rohini Acharya
Rohini Acharya Quits Politics: Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez She Named?
RK Singh
Who Is RK Singh? Ex-Union Minister Suspended By BJP For Anti-Party Activities
Sarabjit Kaur missing case
Indian Woman Vanishes In Pakistan; Marriage, Conversion Claims Raised
entrepreneurial parents
Breaking The Myth: Why Entrepreneurial Parents Don’t Need Entrepreneurial Kids
Makeup Primer
Best Makeup Primers on Amazon for Flawless Skin
Bihar Election 2025
Did More Electors Vote In Bihar Polls Than Registered? Social Media Abuzz
Jaish-e-Mohammed
Umar Mohammad Caught On CCTV Prior To Delhi Red Fort Terror Attack | Watch