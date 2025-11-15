PM Modi Unleashes Blistering Attack On Congress: 'Stop Blaming EVMs, Election Commission, SIR - Your Excuses Won't Save You'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just delivered a knockout blow to the Congress party that left no room for escape. Speaking at a massive public rally in Surat on Saturday, Modi tore into the opposition with surgical precision, exposing their "game of excuses" and declaring that their blame-shifting tactics have an expiration date — and it's approaching fast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 07:03 PM IST | Source: Bureau