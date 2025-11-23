PM Modi Unveils Six Global Initiatives At G20, Calls For New Development Model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India’s vision for six new G20-led initiatives at the Johannesburg Summit, including a global campaign to break the drug-terror network, a rapid-response medical team, a repository of traditional knowledge, an open satellite data-sharing framework, and a circularity plan for critical minerals. He also urged the G20 to fundamentally redefine global development standards.

On Saturday, as the G20 convened for the first time on African soil, PM Modi said the occasion called for a fresh evaluation of conventional development benchmarks, stressing that progress should never undermine environmental sustainability.

Here the the six new G20-led initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to preserve and harness humanity's collective wisdom.

2. G20 Africa Skills Multiplier to develop one million certified trainers for skilling African youth and building long-term regional capacities.

3. G20 Global Healthcare Response Team, comprising experts from all member nations, that could be deployed for international health emergencies.

4. G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership to widen access to space-based data for development sectors.

5. G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to bolster innovation in recycling, urban mining and sustainable battery use.

6. G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug Terror Nexus to combat trafficking and break the drug-terror economy.

