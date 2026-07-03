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  • /PM Modi urges Amarnath devotees to take five pledges; hails security forces for their unwavering efforts

PM Modi urges Amarnath devotees to take five pledges; hails security forces for their unwavering efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that being a part of the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is a great privilege in itself. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
PM Modi urges Amarnath devotees to take five pledges; hails security forces for their unwavering efforts
Image Credit: IANS

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