/PM Modi urges Amarnath devotees to take five pledges; hails security forces for their unwavering efforts

“On this occasion of the Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Shiva devotees. The pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath Cave is an enduring chapter in India's rich spiritual tradition. Every year, millions of devotees who follow Sanatan culture travel from across the world to Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this sacred pilgrimage. People from different states, speaking different languages and following diverse traditions, undertake this journey with the resolve to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev,” said PM Modi in a letter marked to devotees.