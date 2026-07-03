/PM Modi urges Amarnath devotees to take five pledges; hails security forces for their unwavering efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the pilgrims visiting Amarnath Dham and hailed the security forces for their efforts in ensuring safe yatra. Prime Minister Modi said that being a part of the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is a great privilege in itself. The Prime Minister said that every year, the opportunity to have the ‘sacred darshan’ of Baba Barfani is an immensely auspicious and unforgettable experience for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva.
“On this occasion of the Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Shiva devotees. The pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath Cave is an enduring chapter in India's rich spiritual tradition. Every year, millions of devotees who follow Sanatan culture travel from across the world to Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this sacred pilgrimage. People from different states, speaking different languages and following diverse traditions, undertake this journey with the resolve to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev,” said PM Modi in a letter marked to devotees.
The Prime Minister also extended appreciation to the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Border Security Force (BSF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), doctors and healthcare workers, administrative officials, sanitation workers, and every individual engaged in serving the devotees.
PM Modi also urged the devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra to take five pledges to make India better and the yatra pleasant for others.
First Pledge: PM Modi urged devotees to uphold the principles of cleanliness during the Amarnath Yatra and contribute to keeping the entire pilgrimage route clean.
Second Pledge: PM Modi requested the devotees to follow all instructions issued by the administration, adhere to traffic regulations, and comply with all safety guidelines. During the Yatra, devotees should take special care due to slippery conditions caused by rain and the prevailing cold weather, PM Modi said.
Third Pledge: The Prime Minister urged the devotees to follow the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' and spend at least 10 percent of our pilgrimage expenses on purchasing locally made products. This will help strengthen the livelihoods of families and young people in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Prime Minister.
Fourth Pledge: On the concluding day of the Amarnath Yatra, which coincides with the festival of Raksha Bandhan, let us present a sapling to our brother or sister and promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign, said PM Modi.
Fifth Pledge: The Prime Minister also urged people to uphold the spirit of 'Nation First' by performing their duties with honesty throughout the year and actively contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
The 57-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra began today officially with the first batch of 10,000 pilgrims moving towards the sacred cave.
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