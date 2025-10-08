PM Modi Urges Citizens To Embrace ‘Swadeshi’ And Support Indian Labourers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 on Wednesday, alongside the launch of ‘Mumbai One’, India’s first integrated common mobility app connecting 11 public transport operators. Speaking at the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, PM Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Congress party, accusing it of succumbing to foreign pressure and ignoring the sentiments of Mumbai and the nation, a failure that, he said, emboldened terrorists.

“Congress must answer who made decisions under foreign pressure, disregarding the sentiments of Mumbai and the nation... This weakness of Congress only emboldened the terrorists,” he asserted.

Prime Minister reminded listeners that the city is not only India’s financial capital but also one of its most vibrant hubs. Referring to the 2008 terrorist attacks, Modi condemned the then-Congress government for projecting an image of weakness. “In 2008, terrorists targeted Mumbai for a major attack, and when the Congress government was in power, it sent a message of weakness, appearing to bow before terrorism,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised the significance of these developments in realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Urging citizens to support the nation’s economy, PM Modi appealed to the public to embrace ‘Swadeshi’ by choosing Indian-made clothes, shoes, and gifts. “This keeps the money within India and provides work to our country’s labourers,” he added.

“Today, the entire nation is working towards 'Viksit Bharat'. A Viksit Bharat is one where there is both momentum and progress. Where public welfare is paramount and government schemes make life easier for the citizens,” he stated, adding, "Every rupee spent on infrastructure is a means to enhance citizens' convenience. However, there has also been a political tendency in the country that prioritises power over public welfare; those are the people who obstruct development work..."

Highlighting the airport’s role in transforming regional connectivity, the Prime Minister said, “Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project which reflects 'Viksit Bharat'. With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of the Middle East and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the area. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of this airport.”

PM Modi remarked on the impact of improved air travel, noting that “The new airports and the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel have made air travel easier in the country.” He added, “Today marks the end of a long wait for Mumbai. The city now has its second international airport, which will play a major role in establishing this region as one of Asia’s largest connectivity hubs.”

Turning to opportunities for India’s youth, the Prime Minister expressed optimism: “This is a time of countless opportunities for the youth of India... Training will be available in emerging technologies such as robotics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and green hydrogen. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the youth of Maharashtra.”

Emphasising India’s infrastructure progress, PM Modi said, “When Vande Bharat semi high-speed trains run on the tracks, when the bullet train project gains momentum, and when new highways and expressways connect cities... it reflects both India’s speed and its progress.”

He also paid tribute to Maharashtra’s public leader Diba Patil, saying, “On this grand occasion, I also remember Maharashtra’s son and public leader, Diba Patil. The dedication with which he worked for society and farmers is an inspiration for all of us. His life will continue to inspire those who serve society.”

Reiterating the broader vision behind the developments, the Prime Minister said, “When there is determination to fulfil dreams and a strong will to ensure that rapid development benefits every citizen, results naturally follow. Our aviation sector and the industries linked to it are a major example of this.”

He further highlighted India’s growth as “the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market,” crediting new airports and the UDAN scheme for enhancing convenience for travellers.

Concluding with a focus on India’s youthful population, PM Modi observed, “Today, India is the youngest country in the world. Our strength lies in our youth, which is why every policy focuses on providing maximum employment opportunities for them.”