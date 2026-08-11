/PM Modi urges citizens to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a celebration in every home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to citizens to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and turn the initiative into a celebration in every household ahead of Independence Day.
Sharing a video related to the campaign on Instagram, Modi urged people to bring the spirit of patriotism into their homes by participating in the nationwide initiative.
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