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PM Modi urges citizens to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a celebration in every home

Sharing a video related to the campaign on Instagram, Modi urged people to bring the spirit of patriotism into their homes by participating in the nationwide initiative.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
PM Modi urges citizens to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a celebration in every home

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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