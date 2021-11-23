PM Modi urges Indians to read more about Gallantry Award winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) urged fellow Indians to read and learn more about the awardees of the Gallantry Awards 2021. Gallantry Awards are presented by the Government of India to honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice by the Armed Forces officials.

Praising the awardees, the Prime Minister said that those who have been conferred at the Defence Investiture Ceremonies are outstanding individuals who have put duty before everything else.

"Attended Defence Investiture Ceremonies today. I urge our fellow citizens to read more about those who have been conferred the Gallantry Awards. Their heroism will inspire you all.

These are outstanding individuals who have put duty before everything else. India is proud of them," PM Modi tweeted.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred five Kirti Chakra, including four posthumous, five Vir Chakras, including four posthumous and nine Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-4) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi today.

Among the awardees was Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra for his role and valour in sending back the Pakistani jets in 2019.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty, the Ministry of Defence informed today.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 26 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

