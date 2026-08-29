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PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit: Why Central Asia and SCO matter for India

PM Modi visits Uzbekistan before the 2026 SCO summit in Bishkek. Here is why Central Asia, trade, connectivity, energy and security matter for India.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit: Why Central Asia and SCO matter for India
Image Credit: ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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