Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a key Central Asian visit on Saturday, August 29, with a two-day trip to Uzbekistan before heading to Bishkek for the SCO summit. The visit puts India’s ties with Uzbekistan, regional security, trade, energy, connectivity and China’s growing influence in Central Asia in focus as New Delhi seeks deeper strategic links.
Modi will hold talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on August 29 and 30. The discussions are expected to focus on areas that can directly expand economic and strategic ties between the two countries.
India and Uzbekistan are also looking at ways to connect India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 goals with Uzbekistan’s Uzbekistan-2030 strategy. Modi is scheduled to visit the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Tashkent.
Uzbekistan is a key gateway to Central Asia and has important reserves of gold, uranium and natural gas. India’s trade with Uzbekistan was close to $1 billion in 2025-26, leaving considerable room for growth.
The visit could help Indian companies expand in pharmaceuticals, information technology, agriculture, education and transport while opening new opportunities for investment and market access.
Central Asia matters to India because of its role in energy security, counterterrorism, Afghanistan and access to critical minerals. But geography remains a major hurdle. Pakistan does not offer India a direct land route to the region.
India is therefore backing alternative routes and transport networks, including the Chabahar port in Iran and the International North-South Transport Corridor.
The wider strategy also comes as China increases its economic and infrastructure presence across Central Asia. Stronger ties with countries such as Uzbekistan can help India maintain a larger role in the region.
After Uzbekistan, Modi will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit from August 31 to September 1.
India has been a full SCO member since 2017. The 2026 summit also marks the group’s 25th anniversary. India is expected to focus on security, connectivity and opportunity while engaging with Russia, China and the Central Asian states.
Key issues are likely to include terrorism, Afghanistan, regional stability, trade and transport links. For India, the real test will be whether the visit produces concrete progress on investment, connectivity and critical minerals rather than diplomatic statements alone.
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