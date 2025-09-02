Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, his first visit to Manipur after the ethnic violence began in May 2023. Although Aizawl officials have confirmed the probable visit, their Imphal counterparts have yet to get a final schedule.

Inauguration Of Major Infrastructure And 'Act East' Policy

The main reason behind the visit of the Prime Minister to Mizoram is the inauguration of the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which measures 51.38 kilometers in length. This railway project forms an important component of the Centre's "Act East Policy," which is a diplomatic outreach that seeks to improve connectivity and economic integration between India and countries in Southeast Asia. The new line will link Aizawl to the rest of the nation through Assam's Silchar.

The government of Mizoram is already in the advanced stage of preparations for the high-profile event, with authorities conducting meetings to discuss security arrangements and logistical preparation.

Manipur Visit Comes Amidst Political And Ethnic Strife

The possible visit to Manipur is an important one, considering the state is still under President's Rule. The rule was extended for a further six months up to January 2026, based on a resolution moved in the Lok Sabha. The extension followed the resignation of the previous Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The state has been struggling with persistent ethnic unrest between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since May 2023. Violence has claimed a reported 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 individuals from their residences. If the visit goes through, PM Modi will likely talk about the ongoing unrest and sit down with the victims of the conflict.

