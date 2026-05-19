Rome lockdown: Villa Pamphili under special surveillance ahead of high-stakes PM Modi-Meloni summit

PM Modi's Italy visit: Security planning has already been implemented for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome. It will be a busy stay with institutional engagements with the highest state authorities, and, according to Adnkronos, the police have implemented a “specific security system” that takes into account the “geography and character of the locations” for "each stop."

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the capital this evening. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will welcome him at Fiumicino Airport at 7.30 p.m. Security at the Rome airport has already been increased, Adnkronos news agency reported.

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PM Modi will be staying at the Anantara Hotel in Piazza della Repubblica, and that area, which will be patrolled by law enforcement, has also been subjected to special checks.

Intelligence activities are already underway, with the Italian Special Operations Unit and the Postal Police working to intercept signals and prevent potential problems.

Tomorrow’s first appointment will be a visit to the Quirinale Palace to meet with President Sergio Mattarella.

This will be followed by a summit with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Pamphili, a location under special surveillance.

Afterwards, the two leaders will attend a working lunch with the heads of several major Italian and Indian industrial groups.

In the early afternoon, PM Modi will visit the Food and Agriculture Organisation before leaving Italy.

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the Group of Seven Summit.

“The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties, with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, including bilateral trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative foreign direct investment of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

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