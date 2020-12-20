PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

In a surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went and bowed his head at Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi on Sunday (December 20) morning. The prime minister paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice and also participated in the 'ardas'.

Live TV

There was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during PM Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakabjung.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)