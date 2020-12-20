हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went and bowed his head at Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi on Sunday (December 20) morning.

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur

In a surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went and bowed his head at Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi on Sunday (December 20) morning. The prime minister paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice and also participated in the 'ardas'.

Live TV

There was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during PM Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakabjung.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiGurudwara RakabganjFarmers protest
Next
Story

Visit to Visva Bharati University, mega road show: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M2S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day