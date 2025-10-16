PM Modi Visits Srisailam Temple In Andhra Pradesh, Offers Prayers For Well-being Of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Thursday, offered prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam before launching a series of development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. They visited the temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and 52 Shakti Peeths, where he prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all Indians. “Prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam. Prayed for the well-being and good health of my fellow Indians. May everyone be happy and prosperous,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Temple priests and officials welcomed PM Modi, CM Naidu, and Deputy CM Kalyan at the main entrance. They performed rituals and briefed the leaders on the temple’s unique significance. This was PM Modi’s first visit to the Srisailam temple, making him the fourth Prime Minister to do so after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Following the temple visit, the Prime Minister visited the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex built to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic visit to Srisailam in 1677. The complex features a meditation hall, miniature models of Shivaji’s famous forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri and a statue of the Maratha warrior king in deep meditation. Committee members briefed the Prime Minister on the site’s cultural and historical importance.

PM Modi arrived earlier in the day at Kurnool Airport, where he was received by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, CM Naidu, Deputy CM Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. From Kurnool, he travelled to Sundipenta Helipad and then proceeded to the temple by road.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister addressed a public meeting titled “Super GST Super Saving” at Raaga Mayuri Green Hills in Nannuru village. The event was part of a state campaign to raise awareness about new GST reforms aimed at improving financial management and efficiency.

During his visit, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated several infrastructure and industrial projects across key sectors, including power transmission, roads, railways, petroleum, and defence manufacturing.

(With inputs of IANS).