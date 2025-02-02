PM Modi Vows To Address Delhi’s Problems As 'Sevak', Says 'I Will Personally...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a packed election rally in Delhi's R.K. Puram on Sunday, called himself a public ‘sevak’ and assured Delhiites that he would work tirelessly to address the problems of slum dwellers and the middle class once a BJP government is formed in the city. Taking a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Modi accused its leaders of corruption and vowed to hold them accountable for their actions.

“Jinhone loota hai, unhe lotana hi padega (The looters will have to pay back),” Modi declared, targeting the AAP government over a series of alleged scams. He emphasized that the BJP’s corruption-free governance would focus on development and welfare, ensuring every rupee is spent for the benefit of the poor.

Highlighting the Union Budget 2025-26, Modi said it reflects his government’s commitment to the four pillars of Viksit Bharat – Garib (poor), Kisan (farmers), Yuva (youth), and Nari (women). “It is a Budget addressing the aspirations of Janata Janardan,” he said, pointing out that India’s economy has risen from the 10th to the 5th position globally under his leadership.

Modi also underscored the significant tax relief provided to the middle class in the budget. “The middle class will save thousands of rupees as tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh has been made zero. This is the biggest tax exemption relief offered to an Indian salaried person since Independence,” he said.

Comparing the current tax regime with previous governments, Modi noted that under Jawaharlal Nehru’s rule, a person earning Rs 12 lakh annually would have paid one-fourth of their income as tax. During Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the same income would have attracted a tax of Rs 10 lakh. Even a decade ago, under the Congress-led government, a person earning Rs 12 lakh would have paid Rs 2.60 lakh as tax. “But under our government, a person earning Rs 12 lakh would have to pay no tax,” he added.

Modi also highlighted his government’s welfare initiatives, including free ration, pucca houses for the poor, and investments in infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and flyovers. He also mentioned the success of the “Make in India” initiative, which has boosted domestic manufacturing.

Taking a poetic turn, Modi said, “With the advent of Basant Panchmi, the season starts changing, and after three days, Basant of vikas (spring of development) is going to arrive in Delhi with the formation of a BJP government.”

The Prime Minister didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize the AAP, pointing out the recent defection of eight AAP MLAs to the BJP. “The broom’s sticks are getting disintegrated as AAPda leaders are deserting it,” he said, referring to AAP’s election symbol. “The AAPda government has been exposed before Delhi voters,” he added.

Modi urged voters to support the BJP, saying Delhi needs a government that focuses on development rather than engaging in conflicts. “The AAPda government has wasted 10 years by seeking votes on old promises. But now, Delhi voters will elect a BJP government,” he asserted.

The rally concluded with Modi reiterating his commitment to Delhi’s development and his promise to work as a ‘sevak’ for the people. With the elections around the corner, the Prime Minister’s speech has set the stage for a high-stakes political battle in the national capital.