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PM Modi waits for 45 minutes at Delhi airport - What is the NEET exam link?

With the NEET examination scheduled to start at 2 pm, PM Modi delayed his departure to ensure that students appearing for the exam faced no inconvenience in reaching their centres.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
PM Modi waits for 45 minutes at Delhi airport - What is the NEET exam link?
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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