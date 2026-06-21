/PM Modi waits for 45 minutes at Delhi airport - What is the NEET exam link?

After arriving at Delhi Airport at 1:15 pm on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wait at the airport rather than heading straight to his residence.
Citing sources, ANI reported that PM Modi delayed his departure from the Delhi airport to prevent traffic congestion, ensuring that students heading to the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination faced no inconvenience.
The NEET exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm.
Although PM Modi arrived at the airport at 1:15 pm, he chose to delay his departure until after 2 pm to facilitate the smooth movement of students toward their respective exam centres.
Meanwhile, earlier in the morning, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished the aspirants, assuring them to sit for the exams without any worry.
Nearly more than 22 lakh students are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a question paper leak.
Previously, several candidates who had gathered outside exam centres in various parts of the country for the national-level medical exam had told IANS that they are sceptical about their preparation following the alleged May 3 paper leak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures across the exam rooms in order to ensure a secure and efficient examination process.
Logistical security has been prioritised through the mobilisation of the Indian Air Force (IAF), police, paramilitary forces, and the Department of Posts, with all confidential materials verified at custodian banks.
Firstly, the entry to the exam centres followed a strict process with metal detectors in place.
Then, the rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras that are being monitored.
Jammers provided by ECIL and BEL have also been deployed. The NTA has stationed two invigilators in every room, with over ten functionaries present at each centre.
The frisking staff numbers 38,795, and there are 48,448 biometric staff for face authentication, approximately 6,700 observers, over 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel per centre.
(with agencies' inputs)
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