PM Modi Waves Tiranga At Chenab Bridge Inauguration, Sends Strong Message Post-Pahalgam Attack | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, on Friday and patted the backs of engineers and construction workers who made this unprecedented project possible. PM Modi is set to launch multiple projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore during the current Jammu and Kashmir visit, his first after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the moment that captured everyone's attention amid the launch of a slew of projects was the waving of the national flag at the world’s highest bridge by PM Modi.

#WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Tiranga as he inaugurates Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge.#KashmirOnTrack



(Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/xfBnSRUQV5 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

Soon after inaugurating the engineering marvel, PM Modi took a walk on the bridge, built above the Chenab river and proudly flaunted the Tiranga, wearing his patriotic spirit on his sleeves.

PM Modi’s gesture gives a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack plotters and also sends a strong message to Pakistan while reiterating the Indian government’s strong resolve to revive tourism in the Valley, which suffered a major jolt after the cowardly terror attack.

Chenab bridge is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, which will connect Kashmir with the rest of the country and will ensure all-weather connectivity. It can withstand earthquakes and also the harshest temperatures during winters, where mercury dips to sub-zero levels.

After the Chenab Railway bridge inauguration, PM Modi also watched a photo exhibition, chronicling the technical hardships faced during the construction of the bridge. He also interacted with the engineers and workers who braved all odds of harsh weather and topography to complete the world’s tallest bridge at 359 metres, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The Chenab Bridge is praised as an architectural marvel, standing 359 metres above the river. This 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge is designed to withstand seismic activity and strong winds.