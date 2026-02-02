PM Modi welcomes India–US Trade deal, hails reduced 18% tariff on Indian goods
PM Modi welcomed the India–US trade deal, thanking President Trump for reducing tariffs on Made in India products to 18%, saying cooperation between the world’s largest democracies benefits people and creates new opportunities.
Trending Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday confirmed and welcomed the trade deal with the United States, citing that two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.
When two large economies and the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026
"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv