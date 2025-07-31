Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939431https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-welcomes-return-of-piprahwa-relics-to-india-after-127-years-2939431.html
NewsIndia
BUDDDHISM

PM Modi Welcomes Return Of Piprahwa Relics To India After 127 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics to India after 127 years. The relics, believed to be associated with Lord Buddha, were repatriated from the United Kingdom and mark a significant cultural and spiritual moment for the country. PM Modi called it a proud and historic occasion, reflecting India’s rich civilizational heritage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Welcomes Return Of Piprahwa Relics To India After 127 Years Credit Image ( Photo : IANS /Piprahwa Relics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics to India, 127 years after they were taken to the United Kingdom. The relics, believed to be linked to Lord Buddha, are considered holy and carry deep cultural and spiritual importance.

The relics were found in 1898 during an excavation at Piprahwa, a village in Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border. Experts believe they could be remains of Lord Buddha or closely connected to his followers. After their discovery, they were taken to the UK and kept in a museum.

PM Modi described their return as a proud and emotional moment for all Indians. He said that bringing back such precious items shows respect for India’s rich history and spiritual traditions. He also thanked the Indian government departments and officials in the UK who helped in the process.

 

Prime Minister said these relics are not just ancient objects but symbols of India’s deep roots in peace, wisdom, and spirituality. He added that the relics will now be preserved with full respect and shown to the public, especially at places linked to Buddhism.

This return is part of India’s larger effort to bring back important cultural and religious artefacts that were taken away during colonial times. In recent years, several such items have been returned to India from different countries.

Buddhist monks and leaders from India and abroad have also welcomed the return of the relics, calling it a sign of global respect for Buddha’s teachings and India’s heritage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK