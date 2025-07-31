PM Modi Welcomes Return Of Piprahwa Relics To India After 127 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics to India, 127 years after they were taken to the United Kingdom. The relics, believed to be linked to Lord Buddha, are considered holy and carry deep cultural and spiritual importance.

The relics were found in 1898 during an excavation at Piprahwa, a village in Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border. Experts believe they could be remains of Lord Buddha or closely connected to his followers. After their discovery, they were taken to the UK and kept in a museum.

PM Modi described their return as a proud and emotional moment for all Indians. He said that bringing back such precious items shows respect for India’s rich history and spiritual traditions. He also thanked the Indian government departments and officials in the UK who helped in the process.

It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India's close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings.

Prime Minister said these relics are not just ancient objects but symbols of India’s deep roots in peace, wisdom, and spirituality. He added that the relics will now be preserved with full respect and shown to the public, especially at places linked to Buddhism.

This return is part of India’s larger effort to bring back important cultural and religious artefacts that were taken away during colonial times. In recent years, several such items have been returned to India from different countries.

Buddhist monks and leaders from India and abroad have also welcomed the return of the relics, calling it a sign of global respect for Buddha’s teachings and India’s heritage.