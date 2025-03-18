PM Modi Writes To NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, Says, 'When You Return...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to visit India in a letter. This comes as two astronauts, who were stuck in orbit for nine months, finally left the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with two other crew members, undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. New York time. Their capsule will travel through space, re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, and land in the ocean off Florida’s coast around 6 p.m. local time.

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi said in the letter. "After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," the prime minister said.

PM Narendra Modi writes to NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams



Sharing the letter, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweets, "As the whole world waits for the safe return of Sunita Williams, this is how PM Narendra Modi expressed his concern for this daughter of India..."



PM Narendra Modi recalled meeting Sunita Williams and her late father, Deepak Pandya, during his 2016 visit to the US. He mentioned that Williams’ name came up during a conversation with former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino at an event in New Delhi, which prompted him to write the letter.

Modi shared that he had inquired about Williams’ well-being during his meetings with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He emphasized that 1.4 billion Indians take immense pride in her achievements, praising her resilience and determination.

He also noted that Williams’ mother, Bonnie Pandya, must be eagerly awaiting her return, and expressed confidence that her late father’s blessings are always with her. The PM extended his warm regards to Williams’ husband, Michael Williams.