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PM Modi, Xi agree to tackle India-China trade imbalance, supply chain risks

During the meeting, Xi said China-India relations had developed with both sides keeping the long-term development of bilateral ties in mind from a strategic perspective.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
PM Modi, Xi agree to tackle India-China trade imbalance, supply chain risks
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of China Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. (IANS)

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PM Modi, Xi agree to tackle India-China trade imbalance, supply chain risks
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