'Modi-Paglu Papa': PM Modi responds to influencer Yuvraj Dua's viral plea to help his father cut sugar | VIDEO

The digitally savvy and viral influencer Yuvraj Dua, who has approximately 1 million followers, shared his humorous take on his father's obsessive relationship with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in a video he made called "Modi-paglu papa." As a result of Dua's humorous original video, PM Modi responded personally and effectively addressed an age-old challenge (in India) involving men convincing their fathers to stop eating dessert.

What happened is that Dua was so excited that he posted the first video, which was really funny, that the Prime Minister himself utilised the opportunity to publish a public health statement to the citizenry of India through Dua.

In the video, he used an analogy of how a dragon could fly ( in this case a dragon was an object of distraction) in front of Dua's father, who never would be diverted from watching Modi on television, as such was the focus of his father's attention now.

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Overall, what was most important, per Dua, was that the video he made was about one thing primarily - his father's health. He captioned the video at the end with "sugar kam karwa do papa ki ("please help me to convince my father to stop eating sugar"). Both the request from Dua and the health concern for his father, as captured in the video, are important parts of the overall relationship between father and son.

The Prime Minister's 'order'

The video reached a peak in digitised engagement when PM Modi—the world leader with the largest number of followers on Instagram—shared the original post on his own account. Although the PM took the request very seriously, he was also able to simultaneously keep the matter lighthearted; this was demonstrated when PM Modi made a direct appeal to Yuvraj's father & all of India.

"In the interest of Yuvraj and all children, I ask Yuvraj's father (and everyone) to reduce sugar intake...and to be healthy and happy," PM Modi wrote on his Instagram story. Not only did he post this, but he also followed it up with a post, warning followers of the consequences of too much sugar, long-term illnesses, and obesity...and, of course, recommending that yoga be part of their daily routine.

'Impossible:' A son's dreams come true

Dua was completely blown away by the response he got from this viral video. After seeing the way that this video had gone crazy, he stated, "This is impossible. I cannot believe this video got to this point in its life."

With this type of stamp of approval, Dua made one last public statement to his dad, "Now even Modi has said it—just accept it, Dad."

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