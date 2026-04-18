PM Modi's address at 8:30 pm: Will he announce a new plan for Women's quota bill? Know more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 pm on Saturday. A day earlier, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The proposed legislation, which also sought to expand the strength of the House, could not secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority despite a day-long debate.

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What to expect from today's address?

It is expected that the Prime Minister will speak on the issue of the Women's Reservation Bill, which failed to pass in Parliament after the opposition blocked it.

Meanwhile, the address could include a sharp response to the Opposition. Following the Bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha, the BJP termed the development a 'black day' and accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of betraying women. Meanwhile, the Congress and its allies maintained that the quota law passed in 2023 should be implemented immediately, accusing the government of politicising the issue.

The Prime Minister could outline the government’s future course of action related to the bill.

BJP holds protest against Opposition

Earlier, the BJP on Saturday held a massive protest against the Opposition after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815. The grand old party claimed the delimitation exercise is aimed at weakening the representation of southern states in the Lower House.

Notably, the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die soon after the session began on Saturday, marking an end to the Parliament's Special Session.

(with agencies' inputs)

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