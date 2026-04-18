PM Modi's address to nation: From training guns at Opposition to Women's Reservation Bill - Key highlights
PM Modi's address to nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address to the nation on Saturday. In his speech, the Prime Minister also accused the Congress of opposing women’s reservation over the years and alleged that efforts to introduce such measures had repeatedly been blocked.
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PM Modi's address to nation: A day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women's reservation did not pass in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address to the nation. During his speech, he criticised Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party. Furthermore, expressing regret over the outcome, the PM said it pained him that the Bill could not be passed and alleged that opposition parties celebrated its defeat while blocking what he described as an effort to ensure women’s representation.
Furthermore, he alleged these parties prioritised their organisational interests over national and women’s interests.
PM Modi's address to nation: Key Highlights
“Women will never forget the opposition to the Bill by these parties and will teach them a lesson when they see their leaders in their constituencies,” the Prime Minister said.
“The Bill was an attempt to give women their rights before the 2029 polls, an expectation that has been pending for 40 years,” he said.
The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of opposing women’s reservation over the years and alleged that efforts to introduce such measures had repeatedly been blocked.
Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority. It garnered 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352 votes required for passage.
(with agencies' inputs)
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