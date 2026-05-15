PM Modi's aircraft gets F-16 jets' escort as he arrives in Abu Dhabi | WATCH

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s F-16 fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft as it entered the UAE airspace. PM Modi landed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the first leg of his five-nation visit. On arrival, he was accorded a guard of honour as he landed in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi's five-nation visit will also cover the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

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During his delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome.

"I express heartfelt gratitude to you for the warm welcome. Just like you said - I have come to my second home. This sentiment is a huge capital of my life. Your Air Force jets escorted me today. This is an honour to the people of India," he said.

PM Modi in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Modi touched down in the UAE on Friday, marking the start of a high-stakes visit aimed at fortifying the strategic bridge between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

The visit began with a rare and significant diplomatic gesture: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally received the Prime Minister at the airport. This break from standard protocol underscored the deep "brotherly" bond that has come to define the relationship between the two leaders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to our discussions towards furthering India-UAE ties across key sectors like energy, investment, supply chains and more."

Meanwhile, PM Modi's visit to the UAE resulted in major agreements and investment announcements across defence, energy, infrastructure, and banking sectors.

According to the announced outcomes of the visit, India and the UAE signed an Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership, further strengthening bilateral strategic and security cooperation.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and an agreement on supplies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), boosting cooperation in the energy sector.

PM Modi's five-nation visit

After the UAE, he will reportedly travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence, and water management.

The Prime Minister will then visit Sweden on May 17-18 and hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions are expected around AI, emerging technologies, the green transition, and resilient supply chains.

In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The summit will also see participation from leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden.

In the final leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Italy from May 19-20 for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. The visit comes amid growing India-Italy cooperation in clean energy, defence, and technology.

(with ANI inputs)

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