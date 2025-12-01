Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the opposition should stop drama and focus on delivery has sparked a slugfest between the BJP and the Congress, with both slamming each other. Addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Modi said that Parliament must focus on its plans for India's growth and what it intends to deliver. However, while the BJP backed PM Modi's remark, the Congress countered it aggressively.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said that the opposition should allow both houses to run smoothly in the Parliament Winter session, which began earlier in the day, adding that if they are interested in doing "drama" then they must do it somewhere else and not on the infrastructure built by public money.

Kishan was echoing the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, in which he sent a stern message to the opposition, Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "If they want to do drama, they should build a drama school and a stage. They can perform drama on a road also, but this place is built with people's money. Crores of rupees are spent here every day. Do not do drama over here. Accept your defeat. Analyse and work on it, and talk about bouncing back. If they can do nothing, they should go and take a class on the life of the Prime Minister. Their life will change, I guarantee it."

Opposition leaders, including Congress and Trinamool Congerss have slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Modi over the remarks while saying that the SIR issue is a critical issue and needs to be debated.

"On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has once again delivered his "dramabazi delivery". The reality is that the government has been continuously trampling on parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known. In the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 BILLS were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all. The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush! In this very Parliament, when the Manipur issue was raised, you remained silent until the opposition brought a no-confidence motion," said Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on X

He further said, "SIR, BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process. The opposition wants to prioritise issues, including 'vote theft' and we will continuously raise them in Parliament. The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people. The truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "The government cannot decide what issues we should raise. We will decide what issues we should raise, and they will give us the time and space to discuss those issues...We believe the integrity of the electoral role is very important...Yes, the electoral roll must be accurate and completely clean. But anybody eligible should not be left behind and anybody ineligible should not be added and any deletion must be done only through adequate notice. The Election Commission is fully aware of when elections are due in each state. They could have done this process 12 to 18 months in advance. Why do it in such a hurried manner? Why put so much pressure on BLOs that there are even fatalities?... I want Parliament to function. I want the government to give us space to raise the issues we choose. But the government can't choose the issues for us"

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "What kind of herb does PM Modi spell on the people of the nation that they are able to beat anti-incumbency and emerge stronger in the elections...This is the miracle of the EVM and Election Commission and we want to have a discussion on it...Why are they not accepting our notices? We are ready for a discussion..."

AITC MP Abhishek Banerjee called for accountability from the government. “What opposition is asking is a debate on SIR. Is it drama? If raising people’s voices is drama, then people will give them a reply in the next election. 40 people, including BLOs, died. They have blamed ECI. Where is accountability from the government? People stood in queues 10 years back during demonetisation. The black money flow has increased. Where is the accountability? Blasts are happening, and terrorists are entering our country. Where is accountability? 40 people have died due to unplanned SIR. Where is accountability?," said Banerjee.