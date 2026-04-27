PM Modi's final vow to Bengal: Reopening closed mills and the 5-promise job revolution

PM Modi concluded his Bengal election campaign on Monday with a rally in Barrackpore. This marked his final vigorous push before voting commences on April 29. He launched an attack on the TMC government and made five major promises to the voters. The central themes of his speech were employment, women's rights, and rural employment.

Barrackpore has been a primary focal point of his attacks. PM Modi stated that nearly a dozen jute mills in this region have shut down in recent months. He accused the TMC of replacing factories with a "Syndicate Raj."