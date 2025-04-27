Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his 121st Mann Ki Baat program, first after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that 'conspirators and perpetrators of the attack will face the harshest response'. Prime Minister Modi called the terror attack as an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir. Here are PM Modi's 7 key points:

* The anger we Indians feel is echoed across the world. After this terrorist attack, condolences have been pouring in from all over the globe. Global leaders have called me, written letters, and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

* The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. I assure the bereaved families once again that they will get justice, and justice will prevail. The culprits and conspirators behind this attack will be given the harshest punishment.

* The terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be devastated again and have orchestrated such a massive conspiracy. In this war against terrorism, the country's unity — the unity of 1.4 billion Indians — is our greatest strength. This unity forms the foundation of our decisive fight against terrorism.

* The attack in Pahalgam shows the frustration and cowardice of the masterminds of terror. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, construction activities were picking up unprecedented pace, democracy was strengthening, tourism was hitting record numbers, people’s incomes were rising, and new opportunities were being created for youth — The enemies of the nation, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, could not tolerate this.

* To face the challenge before our nation, we must strengthen our resolutions. As one nation, we must display strong willpower. Today, the world is witnessing how the entire country is speaking in one voice after this terrorist attack.

* There is deep pain in my heart. The terrorist incident that occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam has brought sorrow to every citizen of the country. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims.

* No matter which state they belong to or which language they speak, everyone is feeling the pain of those who lost their loved ones in this attack. I feel that every Indian’s blood is boiling upon seeing the images of this terrorist attack.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 people is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.