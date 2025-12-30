Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia breathed her last on December 30 at the age of 80. While condolences have been pouring in from across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his meeting with Zia in 2015 when she was among the opposition leaders and the Indian PM was visiting Dhaka. Recalling this meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, “I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership.” PM Modi expressed condolences to the family as well.

However, it’s interesting to know what transpired between the two leaders during the historic meeting. At that point in time, Sheikh Hasina was the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, while Zia was part of the opposition. During the meeting, Zia raised some important issues related to democracy in Bangladesh.

What Zia Told Modi

During the meeting, former Bangladesh Prime Minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to play a role in the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh. She told Modi that democratic processes were absent in the country and argued that genuine development is not possible without people’s voices being heard.

According to BNP leader and spokesperson Dr Moin Khan, Zia highlighted Modi’s emphasis on regional cooperation through SAARC and stressed that parallel efforts were needed to revive democracy in Bangladesh. He added that Modi is known for his strong views on democracy and is well aware of the current situation in the country.

What MEA Said On Meeting

Addressing a press meet, then Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Jaishankar said that a number of issues were discussed and the BNP leader actually complimented the Prime Minister for his leadership in ratifying the LBA. “She expressed support for the free movement of goods in the region and beyond. She expressed her opposition to terrorism in all forms as well as to extremism. I think on our side, broadly speaking, the Prime Minister, I am now responding to your pointed question, did make our position very clear that we were supportive of democracy and we were opposed to fundamentalism and terrorism,” said Jaishankar.