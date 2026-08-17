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PM Modi's Independence Day speech gets Pakistan talking: What are people saying?

Pakistani defence expert Qamar Cheema questioned the decision to make Vande Mataram mandatory at government programmes in India and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preparing for elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:33 AM IST
PM Modi's Independence Day speech gets Pakistan talking: What are people saying?
Image Credit: PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15, 2026. (Photo: ANI)

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