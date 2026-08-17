New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the rampart of historic Red Fort has led to debate in Pakistan, with television channels, journalists and commentators talking about what he said and what he did not say.
The reaction came a day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his August 14 address to lash out at India and present himself as a strong leader capable of confronting its neighbour.
There were speculation in Pakistani media that PM Modi might respond to Sharif’s statements during his August 15 speech. What drew attention Islamabad’s attention was the contrast between the two Independence Day addresses.
Pakistani YouTuber Arzu Kazmi asked why India and Pakistan celebrate Independence Day on different dates despite having been part of the same country before Partition.
Journalist Wasim Altaf said the original Partition plan had set August 15 as the date. "We became independent at the same time," he said.
According to him, some of the country's earliest postage stamps also showed August 15 as the date of independence, and it celebrated its first Independence Day on the same day in 1948. He said the date was later changed following a cabinet meeting in 1948.
The argument, according to Altaf, was that India was also celebrating independence on August 15, leading Pakistan to adopt August 14 instead in order to establish a separate identity.
Kazmi also questioned the emphasis in Pakistani leaders' Independence Day speeches, saying that the country's prime minister and president had devoted considerable attention to India and Afghanistan.
She asked whether Independence Day was the right occasion for issuing threats to neighbouring countries.
Altaf described the celebrations as having turned into largely military events. “Our people did not fight the freedom struggle. The Congress fought it. We separated after independence," he said and contrasted the way the two countries celebrated Independence Day.
According to him, India's Independence Day programme placed emphasis on young people and the government's vision of a developed India by 2047. He also pointed to the inclusion of Vande Mataram in this year's celebrations.
He said India is looking towards the future and development rather than war.
Pakistani television channels also discussed an incident involving PM Modi and children after his Independence Day speech.
As the prime minister met children following the address, a young girl's cap fell to the ground. When she moved to pick it up, PM Modi stopped her, bent down himself, picked up the cap and put it back on her head.
One Pakistani news channel covered the incident while reporting on Modi's interaction with children. The episode also received attention along with coverage of his security arrangements and clothing.
Another part of Modi's Independence Day address that drew attention in Pakistani media was his announcement related to free coaching.
Pakistani channels also examined which foreign leaders had sent Independence Day greetings to India.
Among those receiving particular attention was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Pakistani journalists discussing the India-Israel relationship suggested that the two countries could be preparing for further cooperation, with some speculating that "something big" could be in the works.
Qamar Cheema also raised questions over India's decision to make Vande Mataram mandatory at government programmes and asked whether the move could be part of preparations for elections.
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