In the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', that aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted several points and extended wishes for the occasion of Chhath Puja, praising the festival as a "beautiful example" of India's social unity.

The PM also urged the citizens to participate in the 'Run For Unity' being organised across the country on October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Highlights From PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

1- PM Modi said, "The entire country is now filled with the joy of festivals. We all celebrated Diwali a few days back, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. 'Thekua' is being prepared in homes, ghats are being adorned everywhere, and markets are abuzz with excitement. A blend of devotion, warmth and tradition can be seen everywhere."

Praising the devotion, he said, "The way women who observe the Chhath fast prepare for this festival with dedication and sincerity is truly inspiring in itself."

The Prime Minister also drew a parallel between the Chhath Puja and the "deep unity" within the society.

2- "The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is a very special occasion for the entire country. Sardar Patel has been one of the greatest luminaries of the nation in modern times. Inspired by Gandhiji, he completely dedicated himself to the freedom movement. His contributions to numerous movements, from the 'Kheda Satyagraha' to the 'Borsad Satyagraha', are still remembered today. His tenure as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality was also historic," he emphasised.

"He accorded top priority to cleanliness and good governance. He made unparalleled efforts for the unity and integrity of the country. I urge all of you to participate in the Run For Unity being organised across the country on the 31st of October, Sardar Saheb's birth anniversary, and not just participate alone, but along with others," he elaborated.

3- "You all know about my association with tea, but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in Mann Ki Baat. Many people from Odisha shared their feelings with me regarding Koraput coffee. I have been told that Koraput coffee tastes amazing, and not only that; besides the taste, coffee cultivation is also benefiting people. There are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion. Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world," he said.

4- "This is the very specialty of trees and plants. Irrespective of the place, they are useful for the betterment of every living being. That is why it is said in our scriptures- blessed are the trees & plants from whom, those who seek do not return disappointed. We too should plant trees wherever we live. We need to further promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign," the PM added.

5- "Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed. People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children," the PM added.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme in which he talks about important national topics. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It was launched on October 3, 2014, and apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, it is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari, and Swahili.

