PM Modi's mother joins nation by lighting diya to mark fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben joined the nation by turning off all lights at her residence and lighted an earthen lamp, responding to her son`s appeal to switching off lights at 9 pm for 9-minutes as solidarity with coronavirus infected and to dispel darkness cast by the deadly pathogen in the country.

PM Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses on Sunday for 9 minutes and light candles or `diyas` to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.

On the day of 'Janata Curfew' too, she had joined the nation, by clanging utensil at her residence, in expressing gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Heeraben donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to PM CARES fund which was created to help the country fight against COVID-19.