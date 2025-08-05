On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Muslim sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh has once again prepared rakhis for him. Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh has been tying rakhi to PM Modi for the last 30 years. This year, she has handcrafted four rakhis featuring Om and Lord Ganesha designs, and is now waiting for an invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh says she makes the rakhis herself every year and selects the one she likes the most to tie on Modi’s wrist. She recalls knowing Modi since the time he was a worker in the RSS. Once, when Modi asked her how she was doing and addressed her as “sister,” she began tying him rakhi from that moment onward.

Kamar shares that she once prayed for Modi to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and he smiled in response. When that wish came true, she later wished for him to become the Prime Minister of India and bring glory to the country.

She says her sisterly prayers have now come true for the third time. Though she couldn’t travel to Delhi last year, she hopes to receive an invitation from the PMO this year and celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to the Prime Minister.

Who Is Qamar Mohsin Sheikh?

Born into a Muslim family in Karachi, Sheikh moved to Ahmedabad after marrying Mohsin Sheikh in 1981. She first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his time as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She recalled their first meeting in 1990 at the airport, where she was accompanied by Dr. Swaroop Singh, then the Governor of Gujarat.

When Is Rakhi/Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Rakhi falls on the Purnima (Full Moon Day) of the Shravan month.