Ahmedabad: Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, who is a Pakistan-origin woman and moved to India after her marriage, will visit the national capital to tie a Rakhi to PM Modi. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who came to India from Pakistan after her marriage said she has been tying rakhi to PM Modi for over 30 years.

"I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became. Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," Shaikh said.

Every year Sheikh makes handmade rakhi for PM Modi. Even when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, she used to go and tie rakhi on his wrist. Qamar said she was unable to tie rakhi to PM Modi during the Covid-19 period, however, she had sent it to him by post.



Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.