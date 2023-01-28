topStoriesenglish2566585
PM Modi's Poll Pitch in Rajasthan; Says Centre Working to Empower Every Section of Society

PM Narendra Modi said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is trying to empower every section of society and working to give preference to the underprivileged. He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan. 

"For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged," Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of "our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential".

Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India's journey of thousands of years. "Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country," he added.

