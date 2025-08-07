New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump intensified the tariff standoff with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong response, asserting that India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, or fishermen, regardless of the consequences.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, the Prime Minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.

"The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country's farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders," PM Modi said, shortly after Trump’s new tariff announcement came into effect.

The agricultural sector, a key area of Indian exports to the United States, is expected to be among the hardest hit by the hike in tariffs.

On Wednesday, President Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian exports, bringing the total tariff burden to 50 percent. He justified the move as a "penalty" for India's continued imports of Russian crude oil.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the U.S. decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India's trade and energy choices are guided by national interest and economic security.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done to ensure the energy security of 1.4 billion people..." the MEA said.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India... for actions that several other countries are also taking in their national interest," the government’s statement added.

As tensions rise between the two strategic partners, India has signaled that it will defend its economic priorities while continuing to advocate for fair and balanced trade relations.