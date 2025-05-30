PM Modi in Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. He also lauded the courage of the Indian Armed Forces and said that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war.

While addressing a gathering in Kanpur, PM Modi added that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We entered their (terrorists) camps and destroyed the terror sites in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces showed such courage that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war... I want to tell enemies who begged us to stop during the Operation Sindoor. Don't be fooled, Operation Sindoor is not over yet."

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " We entered their (terrorists) camps and destroyed the terror sites in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces showed such courage that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war...I want to tell enemies who begged us to stop… pic.twitter.com/jqEQga4vgR — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

Additionally, PM Modi also flagged off Kanpur Metro’s new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj.

After he laid the foundation stones for development projects, PM Modi said, "This development programme was supposed to take place on April 24, but due to the Pahalgam terror attack, I had to cancel my Kanpur visit. In the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kanpur's son Shubham Dwivedi also lost his life. We have all felt daughter Aishanya's pain and anger... the world saw the pain and anger of our daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor."

India Will Give Befitting Reply...: PM

During the address, the Prime Minister also said that India will not be scared of nuclear threats and will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack.

"India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack. The time, way of reply, and terms of the reply will be decided by our Armed Forces themselves. India won't get scared of nuclear threats and won't take any decisions based on it either," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " India will give befitting reply to every terrorist attack. The time, way of reply and terms of the reply will be decided by our Armed Forces themselves. India won't get scared of nuclear threats and won't take any… pic.twitter.com/753mbpcBXV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

(with ANI inputs)