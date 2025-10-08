Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai today for a two-day trip, which will include the inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport, the launch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 2B, and a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Navi Mumbai this afternoon and will undertake a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) around 3 PM, followed by the inauguration of the airport and the launch of multiple key projects.

Developed at a cost of approximately Rs. 19,650 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP), NMIA is India’s largest Greenfield airport project and will function alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to ease congestion and strengthen Mumbai’s position as a global multi-airport city. Spread over 1,160 hectares, the airport is designed to eventually handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo. Key features include an Automated People Mover (APM) connecting four passenger terminals, sustainable aviation fuel storage, 47 MW solar power generation, EV bus services, and India’s first Water Taxi connection to an airport.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to inaugurate Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, completing the 33.5 km fully underground metro line with 27 stations. The metro will serve 13 lakh passengers daily, connect South Mumbai’s heritage and financial districts, and integrate seamlessly with other transport modes, including railways, metro lines, airports, and monorail services.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the “Mumbai One” app, integrating 11 public transport operators for mobile ticketing, real-time journey updates, multimodal connectivity, and commuter safety features.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) across 400 government ITIs and 150 technical high schools, establishing 2,500 new training batches, including 364 exclusively for women, in emerging sectors such as AI, IoT, EVs, solar energy, and additive manufacturing.

Meeting With UK PM Keir Starmer

At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will visit India on 8–9 October. Both leaders will review the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap, engage with business and industry leaders on opportunities from the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), and discuss regional and global issues.

They are also expected to participate in the 6th Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, which will host over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, including 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and 70 regulators. The event focuses on the theme “Empowering Finance for a Better World”, highlighting AI, innovation, and inclusive financial systems, with participation from global regulators such as Monetary Authority of Singapore, Deutsche Bundesbank, Banque de France, and FINMA (Switzerland).

