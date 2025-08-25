New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a strong message on India's uncompromising stance against terrorism, citing the country’s swift retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives earlier this year.

“Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“The world has seen how India avenged Pahalgam. They wiped them out in just 22 minutes. We went hundreds of kilometres inside and attacked the centre of terrorism," he further added.

The remarks were a clear reference to the precision strikes carried out by India on 7 May on terror training camps deep within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and across the border, in response to the 22 April attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a symbolic comparison between India's military strength and its civilisational values and said, "Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the valour of our army and the willpower of India of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan. Charkhadhari Mohan, our revered Bapu had shown the path of prosperity of India through Swadeshi. Here we have Sabarmati Ashram. This Ashram is a witness to the fact that the party that enjoyed power for decades in his name crushed the soul of Bapu. What did it do with Bapu's mantra of Swadeshi? Today, you would not have heard the words Swachhata or Swadeshi from the mouths of those who drive their vehicles day and night in the name of Gandhi for the last several years. This country is not able to understand what has happened to their understanding?..."

PM Modi underscored that India’s resolve in dealing with terrorism is being recognised not just domestically but also internationally.

“Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan (Lord Krishna) taught us to protect the country and society. He used the Sudarshan Chakra as a shield of justice and security. Today, India is doing the same, not just our country, but the whole world is seeing this resolve,” Modi said, drawing a symbolic parallel between mythology and India’s modern-day defence posture.

The Prime Minister made these statements during a huge public address at Khodaldham Ground, where he also dedicated and inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore across key sectors, including railways, road transport, energy, green mobility, and urban development.

Addressing a public gathering at Khodaldham Ground in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister expressed joy over the coincidence of the inauguration with the Ganesh Utsav, saying, “There is a wonderful enthusiasm for Ganesh Utsav in the whole country. With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, many projects related to the development of Gujarat have also been inaugurated today. It is my good fortune that I have the opportunity to dedicate many development projects to the people of the country.”

Among the key railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, PM Modi dedicated the doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line (Rs 530 crore), gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Rail Line, and the 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj section, together worth over Rs 860 crore. These upgrades aim to improve freight and passenger connectivity, logistics, and access to industrial hubs.

In road infrastructure, projects such as the widening of the Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road, construction of vehicle underpasses and overbridges, are set to reduce congestion and enhance transport efficiency.

On 26 August, PM Modi will travel to Hansalpur, where he will flag off Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the ‘e VITARA’, set to be exported to over 100 countries, including major markets such as Europe and Japan.

“In a major example of the success of Make in India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and flag off the ‘e VITARA’, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle,” the PMO said in a statement.

He will also inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Plant, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. This development marks a significant step in India’s battery ecosystem, with over 80% of the battery value now to be manufactured domestically.

“Taking large strides towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem... This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India,” the PMO added.

To enhance energy infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, focused on strengthening power distribution and reducing outages.

Urban development initiatives include the in-situ slum rehabilitation under PMAY (U), widening of the Sardar Patel Ring Road, and laying foundations for modern sewerage and water management systems. The Prime Minister also launched a new Stamps and Registration building in Ahmedabad and a State-Level Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar, reinforcing the push for digital governance and administrative efficiency.

Reflecting on the recent extreme weather, the Prime Minister offered condolences to families affected by floods and cloudbursts in Gujarat. “In this monsoon season, there are heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat. The way cloudbursts are happening one after the other in the country, it becomes difficult to control oneself when we see the devastation. I express my condolences to all the affected families. This fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, the entire world, the entire country. The central government, along with all the state governments, is engaged in relief and rescue work," he said.

He also invoked Gujarat’s spiritual and cultural heritage, referring to both Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi, “This land of Gujarat is the land of two Mohans. One is Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, our Dwarkadish Shri Krishna, and the other, Charkhadhari Mohan, Sabarmati's saint Pujya Bapu. India is continuously becoming stronger by following the path shown by these two.”