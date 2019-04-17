close

Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi approves compensation to kin of those killed in Gujarat rain

The announcement comes on the day when PM Modi is scheduled to hold a rally at Sabarkantha district of the state.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an ex-gratia to kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms in various parts of Gujarat. PM Modi also approved a sum of Rs 50,000 each, for those who were injured.

At least nine people--four in Mehsana, two in Banaskantha, one each in Rajkot, Morbi, and Sabarkantha-- have been killed in the storm and rain. Crops have also been damaged in most of the locations.

The compensation has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The announcement comes on the day when PM Modi is scheduled to hold a rally at Sabarkantha district of the state.

A dust storm took place on Tuesday in Sabarkantha district with the Meteorological Centre issuing a warning that "thunderstorm /dust raising winds" with light rain would occur in some parts of north Gujarat. 

The dust storm had damaged part of a tent being erected for PM Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha district. Some covering material of the structure was either blown away or torn apart, according to local BJP leaders.

