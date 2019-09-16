close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad: Here's schedule for Tuesday, his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 69 on Tuesday, September 17. Not taking any break for his birth anniversary, PM Modi's schedule is packed with events and public meetings in his home state Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad: Here&#039;s schedule for Tuesday, his birthday
Images Credits: Twitter/@ANI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 69 on Tuesday, September 17. Not taking any break for his birth anniversary, PM Modi's schedule is packed with events and public meetings in his home state Gujarat.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad airport at 11 pm on Monday, from where he would directly proceed towards Raj Bhawan and spend the night. He was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. 

On September 17, PM Modi will begin his day by taking blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi. 

Following this, PM Modi would depart for Narmada river bank at 8 am from Gandhinagar Secretariat. He would perform Narmada Aarti to river Narmada and take part in 'Namami Devi Narmade festival', which is being organised across the state to mark filling up of the Sardar Sarovar dam to its full capacity.

Live TV

The water level of the dam has reached the historic height of 138 metres, just 68 centimetres short of its full capacity mark. It is expected to reach the full capacity mark on September 17, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday. PM Modi will be present at Sardar Sarovar dam to witness the milestone of achieving full reservoir capacity of 138.68 metres.

PM Modi would also meet the top officials of Jungle Safari and Tourist park constructed near the dam to boost the tourism in Narmada district. Later PM Modi will address a public meeting in the district, on the occasion of his birthday.

After this, PM Modi would visit Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir in Narmada's Kevadiya and offer his prayers. After wrapping up his visit, PM Modi would depart for Delhi at 12 pm on Tuesday.

Tags:
Narendra ModiGujaratAhmedabad
Next
Story

BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand's health deteriorates, undergoes treatment at Uttar Pradesh residence

Must Watch

PT31M44S

DNA Analysis of PM Modi's 'International Diplomatic Revolution'