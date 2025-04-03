Advertisement
THAILAND

PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Thailand To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit

PM Narendra Modi was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Thailand To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit Photo Credit: @narendramodi/ X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit. During this visit, he will hold talks with Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. 

PM Modi was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit and he took to the social media platform X and posted that he arrived in Bangkok, Thailand. 

He also wrote, "Looking forward to participating in the upcoming formal meeting and promoting cooperation between India and Thailand."

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that PM Modi landed in Bangkok on an official visit. 

In his post, he wrote, "Warmly received by the Deputy PM and Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport."

"Extensive discussions with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra @ingshin and the 6th BIMSTEC Summit lie ahead," he added. 

Furthermore, the PM Office on X posted that the members of the Indian community in Thailand welcomed PM Modi as he arrived for his visit and shared a few glimpses.  

"Members of Indian community in Thailand extended a warm welcome to PM @narendramodi upon his arrival," the post read. 

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will join the BIMSTEC leaders from Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

(with PTI inputs)

