PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Thailand To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit. During this visit, he will hold talks with Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

PM Modi was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit and he took to the social media platform X and posted that he arrived in Bangkok, Thailand.

He also wrote, "Looking forward to participating in the upcoming formal meeting and promoting cooperation between India and Thailand."

Landed in Bangkok, Thailand.



Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand. pic.twitter.com/cGzkyJzu8o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2025

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that PM Modi landed in Bangkok on an official visit.

In his post, he wrote, "Warmly received by the Deputy PM and Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport."

"Extensive discussions with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra @ingshin and the 6th BIMSTEC Summit lie ahead," he added.

Special Maritime neighbours with shared civilizational bonds.



PM @narendramodi lands in the vibrant cultural city of Bangkok on an Official Visit. Warmly received by the Deputy PM & Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport.



Extensive discussions… pic.twitter.com/QX34Pp03Cu — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 3, 2025

Furthermore, the PM Office on X posted that the members of the Indian community in Thailand welcomed PM Modi as he arrived for his visit and shared a few glimpses.

"Members of Indian community in Thailand extended a warm welcome to PM @narendramodi upon his arrival," the post read.

Members of Indian community in Thailand extended a warm welcome to PM @narendramodi upon his arrival. Here are a few glimpses... pic.twitter.com/t0HjbBOhG6 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 3, 2025

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will join the BIMSTEC leaders from Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

(with PTI inputs)