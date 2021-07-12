हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal flash floods

PM Narendra Modi assures 'all possible support' to Himachal after heavy rains ravage state

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh while bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Dharamshala.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the situation caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh is being closely monitored with central authorities working in coordination with the state government.

The flash floods also damaged a bridge on the Mandi-Pathankot highway after which traffic was stopped on both sides, leading to a traffic jam.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," Modi tweeted.

 

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala on Monday led to a flash flood-like situation. Several roadside parked cars were swept away, hotels were damaged following a cloudburst in Bhagsu village near Mcleodganj which caused a flash flood in the area. However, there was no loss to human life.

The incident was triggered after a night of relentless rain. Dharamsala, which is over 250 km from the state capital, recorded the precipitation of 119 mm, the highest ever in this monsoon.

