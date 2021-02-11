हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi attributes 'local for vocal' call to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on the former Jan Sangh leader's death anniversary

PM Modi remembered Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, remembering the leader's call to strengthen India's local production and manufacturing giving rise to the slogan 'vocal for local', during an event which was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi attributes &#039;local for vocal&#039; call to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on the former Jan Sangh leader&#039;s death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event to pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 10th death anniversary remembered the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader's call for India to strengthen its local production and manufacturing giving rise to the slogan 'vocal for local' products.

During the event, which was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi reiterated Deendayal Upadhyaya's call during 1965 war for India to be self-reliant not just in agriculture, but also in defence and weaponry. 

PM Modi pointed out that in the present times, India is witnessing defence corridors with other nations, and producing fighter jets like Tejas and other indegenious weapons.

Further, PM Modi said, "Deendayal Upadhyay has always been an inspiration for us. His ideas are relevant in today's times as well and will continue to be so in future. Wherever the welfare of humanity is concerned, their integrated human philosophy will be relevant." 

PM Modi hailed the leader's vision laying emphasis on studies and said, "We must constantly strive to broaden our horizons and make sure you take the time to study."

The Prime Minister pointed out his government's inclination to make local products and push for 'local for vocal'. Another initiative like 'Digital India' has drawn applause. 

