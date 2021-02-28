PM Narendra Modi begins 'Mann Ki Baat', pays homage to Sant Ravidas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 28, 2021) addressed his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' and paid homage to Sant Ravidas.

PM Modi said, "Sant Ravidas Ji did not want people dependant on others. He wanted everyone to be independent and innovative."

We bow to Sant Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. His thoughts inspire us. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/u6BV7zBrc3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

The Prime Minister added that Sant Ravidas Ji taught everyone to keep working and not expect anything.

"He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking," said PM Modi.



Sant Ravidas Ji taught us- keep working, do not expect anything...when this is done there will be satisfaction. He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/gHuUX4AG05 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

This was PM's 2021's second address through the radio programme.



