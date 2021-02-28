हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi begins 'Mann Ki Baat', pays homage to Sant Ravidas

PM Modi said, "Sant Ravidas Ji did not want people dependant on others. He wanted everyone to be independent and innovative." The Prime Minister added that Sant Ravidas Ji taught everyone to keep working, do not expect anything and when this is done there will be satisfaction.

PM Narendra Modi begins &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039;, pays homage to Sant Ravidas
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 28, 2021) addressed his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' and paid homage to Sant Ravidas.  

PM Modi said, "Sant Ravidas Ji did not want people dependant on others. He wanted everyone to be independent and innovative."

The Prime Minister added that Sant Ravidas Ji taught everyone to keep working and not expect anything.

"He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking," said PM Modi.
 

This was PM's 2021's second address through the radio programme.
 

 

